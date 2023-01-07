Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson Used As Milk Delivery Superbike. Because Why Not

Harley Davidson used as milk-delivery superbike. Because why not

A video of a man riding a Harley Davidson Street 750 bike to deliver milk recently went viral on social media channels. Netizens are part bemused and mostly mighty curious about why the super-expensive bike is put to this use.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Image courtesy: Instagram/amit_bhadana_3000

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Amit Bhadana, shows the person riding the Harley Street 750 with milk cans attached on either side. The numberplate only reads ‘Gujjar’ and hence it is not clear where the person may have been riding it.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹15.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Edt 600r Electricbike
 
₹6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
1868 cc
₹21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹9.26 - 10.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Harley Street 750 is priced anywhere between 4.65 lakh to 5.50 lakh before taxes in the Indian market. While it is far from being the priciest Harley models around, it may well be the only one here being used for this purpose. Just for those interested, the model is powered by a 749cc liquid-cooled BS6 engine which offers 60 Nm of torque. It is available in one solitary variant but five different colour options.

As for the video itself, it was uploaded on December 18 and has since been viewed close to three million times and has over 1.96 lakh likes.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS