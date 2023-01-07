Harley Davidson used as milk-delivery superbike. Because why not

A video of a man riding a Harley Davidson Street 750 bike to deliver milk recently went viral on social media channels. Netizens are part bemused and mostly mighty curious about why the super-expensive bike is put to this use.

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Amit Bhadana, shows the person riding the Harley Street 750 with milk cans attached on either side. The numberplate only reads ‘Gujjar’ and hence it is not clear where the person may have been riding it.

The Harley Street 750 is priced anywhere between ₹4.65 lakh to ₹5.50 lakh before taxes in the Indian market. While it is far from being the priciest Harley models around, it may well be the only one here being used for this purpose. Just for those interested, the model is powered by a 749cc liquid-cooled BS6 engine which offers 60 Nm of torque. It is available in one solitary variant but five different colour options.

As for the video itself, it was uploaded on December 18 and has since been viewed close to three million times and has over 1.96 lakh likes.

