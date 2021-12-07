From Bluetooth to LED lighting, top feature-loaded bikes under 1 lakh

Lately, almost all of the two-wheeler makers have started offering a host of features in their lower segment motorcycles to attract more buyers. From LED lighting to Bluetooth connectivity, even entry-level bikes now come kitted with these features. Here's a list of some of the most feature-loaded bikes that you can put your hands on under ₹1 lakh budget.

Hero Glamour Xtec: Hero MotoCorp is the segment leader when budget and entry-level bikes are taken into consideration. Only recently, it has introduced the new Glamour Xtec which comes out as one of the most feature-loaded bikes in its category. It gets Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation backed by Google Maps. If that was not all, it also gets a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a USB charging slot, and the AutoSail stop/start system.

TVS Raider 125: TVS Motor Company recently announced the launch of the new Raider 125 sports commuter that has been targeted at the younger set of customers and rivals the likes of the Honda SP 125. It comes loaded with multiple features such as fully digital instrumentation which is a multi-colour LCD display, LED headlight and tail lamps, silent-start system, stop/start system, ride modes, along with a USB charging slot.

Honda SP 125: Honda SP 125, a derivative of the previously sold Shine SP 125, has made name for its quality and reliability. It is also one of the first bikes to feature LED headlight, on the other hand, other key features of the bike include fully digital instrumentation as well as an ACG silent start system.

Hero Glamour: One of the oldest motorcycles in the class, Glamour has ruled the affordable two-wheeler market in India for decades. As far as features go, it gets Hero's i3S stop/start system, an anti-stall feature known as AutoSail, as well as semi-digital instrumentation.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon: The Pulsar 150 Neon comes with ABS safety feature but misses out flashy looking LED lighting. It has been priced at ₹ 99,418 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it fit right under the ₹ 1 lakh mark set for the list.