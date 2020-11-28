End of the road for Ather 450 as 450X e-scooter takes center stage

Ather Energy announced on Saturday that it has decided to bid farewell to the 450 electric scooter, its first-ever product in the Indian market which was launched back in 2018. The end of the line for 450 means the newer 450X will now take an even more prominent place in the offerings from the Bengaluru-based company.

Ather announced that the sale of 450 will end from Saturday in both Bengaluru and Chennai. The move to end the e-scooter's journey, the company informs, is part of its plans of entering a new stage of rapid growth, aided by a new round of Series D funding.

The EV maker is now putting an increased focus on its newer products - Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus, and taking these to newer markets like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Kolkata. The deliveries of Ather's Series 1 model have already begun in a few markets and will soon be available across the country.

The company reports that there has also been a great deal of demand and interest for and in the 450X among existing owners of 450, many of whom expressing an interest to upgrade. "The learnings from Ather 450 in terms of design, specifications and production along with feedback from the owners has helped shape the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus," said Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy. "Ather 450 was the outcome of 4 years of continuous work on R&D, design, prototype building and testing, and improving the product to make it production worthy.

Those still interested in the 450 can, however, choose to buy it from Ather Certified Pre-owned program. That the e-scooter has received a total of seven OTA updates means that it still may make a whole lot of sense for new buyers looking at making their debut in the world of e-mobility.