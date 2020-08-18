C K Motors launches new electric scooters and bicycles

C K Motors launches new electric scooters and bicycles1 min read . 18 Aug 2020
- C K Motors' two-wheelers are fitted with patented lithium-ion battery set up.
Tirupur-based automobile company C K Motors on Monday unveiled its electric scooters and electric bicycles. The two-wheelers are fitted with patented lithium-ion battery designed keeping in mind superior quality and a user-friendly experience.
"Our current offering to electric mobility includes bicycles with range 50 km/charge; moped with a speed of 35km/hr and a range of 60 km/charge; scooter with a speed of 35 km/hr and a range 85 km/charge; and scooter with speed of 65 km/hr and a range of 116 km/charge, the company chairman- cum-director Chandrasekar said in a press release.
C K Motors would open two experience centres in Tirupur on August 21 and also set up a full-fledged manufacturing unit operational in Coimbatore in a couple of months, the release said. Testing is on for the launch of electric commercial 3- wheeler and 4-wheeler, it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.