In pics: Hyundai unveils all-new Bayon crossover SUV
Hyundai has taken the covers off Bayon SUV, its smallest and most affordable SUV, It owes its name to the city of Bayonne, located in southwest France. It will be a product designed by and for Europe. In pics: Hyundai unveils all-new Bayon crossover SUV
03:48 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The top of the line-up of Hyundai Bayon SUV gets a 1.0-litre T-GDi engine with 48V and 120 or 100 PS. The 1.0-litre T-GDi engine with 48V also comes with three drive modes to optimise the engine response and steering performance based on driving conditions.
At the front, Bayon gets a wide grille flanked by large air openings on both sides. The three-part main lights, which consists of daytime running lights, low and high beams, adds a stylish ambience to the vehicle.
On the side, a dynamic shoulder provides a wedge-shaped appearance. The arrow-shaped C-pillar provides dynamic and unexpected architecture.
At the rear, arrow-shaped lights underline the pillar dynamics. A thin horizontal line connects the taillights. Full LED lights and indicators complete its modern look.
Bayon SUV stands 4,180mm long, 1,775mm wide, and 1,490mm tall. It boasts of 411 litres of boot space.
On the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch AVN or 8-inch Display Audio. It also has LED ambient lighting integrated into the front passenger foot areas, door wells, and front door pull handle areas, as well as the storage area below the centre console.
The car will be available in three different interior colours. With all black, dark-light grey and dark grey and green stitched upholstery.
Bayon will be Hyundai’s new flagship as an entry-level SUV. It will be manufactured in the brand's Izmit factory in Turkey and exported to more than 40 countries.
