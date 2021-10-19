This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Xpeng-backed flying car startup raises $500 million
1 min read. Updated: 19 Oct 2021, 04:27 PM IST
Reuters
Companies from start-ups to global carmakers are racing to develop commercial flying robo-taxis.
The flying taxi market could be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040, says Morgan Stanley.
HT Aero, a flying car startup backed by Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Tuesday it has raised over $500 million in its latest funding round.
The startup, founded in 2013 and previously called Xpeng Heitech, raised the new money from IDG Capital, 5Y Capital, Xpeng and others in this funding round, it said in a statement.