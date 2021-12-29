World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh: 5 things to know

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated the Chisumle-Demchok road which is now the world's highest motorable road at more than 19,000 feet. Located in southern Ladakh, the Chisumle-Demchok road is especially significant because, as per a Hindustan Times report, it will assist in easier movement of military vehicles near the border areas with China.

The Chisumle-Demchok is touted as an engineering marvel because construction at such a high altitude comes with its significant set of challenges. As such, here are five key highlights of the Chisumle-Demchok road: