Watch: This luxury bus is a mansion on wheels, complete with one-car parking

It may be one of the costliest buses anywhere in the world but a luxury bus manufactured by a Hungary-based company called Dembell is nothing short of a mansion on wheels that provides a unique and opulent experience to everyone inside.

A video posted on Youtube by estate agent Enes Yilmazer has gained a lot of attention and showcases this 39.4 feet-long ‘property’ that would be the envy of neighbours wherever it is parked. It has a mammoth 530 hp on offer and claims to have a mileage of around five kmpl. But these are just subsidiary highlights because here is a monster mobile that promises much more beyond the drive itself.

The luxury bus has been kitted and modified to accommodate a spacious living room with modern furniture and with ceramic finishing. There are massage chairs to unwind on as well. Then there is a fully-functional kitchen that fits in an induction cooker, an oven, a wine fridge and a dishwasher. Once the food is served and consumed, toilet breaks can happen in comfort too with a heated seat, full-sized sink and retractable rail to hand clothes. And do not for once forget the sleeping room which easily gobbles up a double bed.

Room for two in the sleeping quarters is not just adequate, it is plush.

There are large windows all around the bus but for privacy and to keep the harsh rays out, there are retractable blinds. And there is also a retractable staircase inside the mammoth vehicle.

But the most unique highlight which may also be the most amazing is a parking space in the underbelly of the bus, large enough to fit in a Mercedes 280SL Pagoda. If the owner chooses to park an electric car, there are points to power its battery as well.

Motor homes that offer opulence tend to be a very costly affair but are also gaining popularity among the rich and famous. But this particular model is likely to stand out from the niche crowd owing to its space, comfort, features and yes, even its price tag - 1.5 million British Pounds.

First Published Date: