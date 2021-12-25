Want to convert old petrol, diesel cars to EVs? Delhi empanels manufacturers

Days after the Delhi government announced that it will deregister all diesel vehicles that complete 10 years on January 1, the state's transport department has come up with an option for customers to convert their old cars into EVs.

The state government has enlisted six manufacturers of electric kits to convert old petrol and diesel vehicles.

More manufacturers are likely to be empanelled in coming days.

The manufacturers, who are approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), have electric kits with different battery capacity and fuel type for two, three, and four-wheelers. ICAT is one of the leading testing certification, research and development agency in the country.

Among the manufacturers empanelled by Delhi government, Etrio Automobile's electric kits can be used for both petrol and diesel four-wheelers. It will be able to offer a 17.3 kW battery with a range of over 106 Km. On the other hand, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions Renewable will offer electric kit for petrol two-wheelers. It will offer battery capacity of 2.016 kW and range of up to 65.86 Km.

Besides Etrio and Booma, there are 3EV Industries, Zero 21 Renewable Energy Solutions and VELEV Motors India Pvt Ltd who have been empanelled in the list.

According to experts, converting old diesel and petrol cars into electric vehicles is likely to cost between ₹3 lakh and 5 lakh depending on battery capacity and range. However, retrofitting of two and three-wheelers will cost much less depending on type of battery and manufacturers.

The option to convert old cars into EVs will help customers to be affected by the ban implemented by National Green Tribunal (NGT) on diesel and petrol vehicles over 10 years and 15 years old in Delhi NCR. In compliance with the NGT ban, Delhi government will deregister all diesel vehicles that would complete 10 years on January 1 next year. It will also issue no objection certificates (NOC) to these vehicles to be re-registered in other states.

There are about 1.5 lakh diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR that have completed 10 years while the number of petrol vehicles older than 15 years is much more at over 28 lakh.