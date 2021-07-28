Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Want a Porsche to scream Porsche on Indian roads? Say hello to customized hues
A Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe in customized Lava Orange shade.

Want a Porsche to scream Porsche on Indian roads? Say hello to customized hues

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • While a Porsche car is likely to stand out on its own anywhere in India, customization option is one more way to allow customers to add a touch of their personal preference to their purchases.

  • First Published Date : 28 Jul 2021, 01:12 PM IST

Porsche India on Wednesday announced it has started delivering its sought-after models in customized colour options to further make these cars stand out on Indian roads. A new 911 Carrera S Coupe in Lava Orange was recently delivered to a customer in Chandigarh while another 911 Carrera S Cabriolet was painted in Racing Yellow and with red interiors for a customer in Delhi.

While a Porsche car is likely to stand out on its own anywhere in India, customization option is one more way to allow customers to add a touch of their personal preference to their purchases. Porsche says the colours are specially curated and extensively customized. These are apart from the standard colours already on offer. “This year we have delivered 20 unique coloured cars to our customers," says Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head at Porsche India. "With colour palettes playing a huge role in customization, we would like to continue the trend and help make each car as individual as our customers themselves."

macan

1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
Ex-showroom price
₹83,95,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

718

1988 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
Ex-showroom price
₹1,63,73,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

cayenne

2995 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
Ex-showroom price
₹1,92,83,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Porsche Design Studios around the world also help in taking the brand experience to customers. India's first Porsche Design Studio had opened in Delhi's Connaught Place earlier this year and it offers a private Sales Suite, Drivers Club, a dedicated Configuration Lab and trimming area.