File image: Volvo-Eicher commercial vehicle (Representational image)

Volvo-Eicher JV's December sales dip 3% to 4892 units

1 min read . 11:28 AM IST PTI

  • VECV reported a decline in the sales of its commercial vehicles for the month of December.
  • Total domestic sales stood at 4,069 units last month as compared to 4,410 units in December 2019, a dip of 7.7 per cent

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 4,892 units in December.

The company had sold 5,042 units in the same month of the previous year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales stood at 4,069 units last month as compared to 4,410 units in December 2019, a dip of 7.7 per cent, it added.

Total exports last month stood at 618 units as against 500 units in the same month of 2019, up 23.6 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.