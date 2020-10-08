Uber India partners Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy over 1,000 EVs

Uber on Thursday announced a partnership with electric vehicle fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy over 1,000 EVs, all sedans, across Uber Rentals and Premier in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

Uber has already deployed more than 100 of these electric vehicles, such as Mahindra eVerito and Tata Tigor EV, on its platform.

Lithium's charging hubs in these cities have the capacity to charge multiple cars and buses simultaneously, according to a Uber statement.

"The association is also in line with Uber's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micro- mobility," it said.

Over the next 12 months, Uber remains committed to scaling up to 2,000 electric vehicles on its platform, including the Lithium EVs, it was stated.

