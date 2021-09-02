This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Traffic on Indian roads set to grow 14% as economy rebounds, says Crisil
Traffic
on
the
Indian
roads
is
expected
to
witness
an
increment
of
14%
this
year
as
the
country's
economy
rebounds
from
the
effect
of
the
coronavirus
pandemic,
as
per
analytics
firm
Crisil
Ltd.
Economic
recovery
will
lead
to
a
trend
spurring
demand
of
petrol
and
diesel,
thus
also
bringing
more
vehicles
on
to
the
roads. Traffic
surged
57%
from
a
year
earlier
last
quarter
as
pandemic-related
curbs
began
to
ease
and
there
was
also
a
revival
in
the
industrial
production.
There
has
also
been
a
rising
trend
of
people
choosing
personal
cars
over
shared
transport
amid
the
fear
of
transfer
of
infection.
However,
the
recovery
could
be
short-lived
as
a
possibility
of
third
wave
lingers,
Crisil
stated.(Also
read
|
Traffic
e-challan
to
be
issued
in
15
days
as
Centre
tightens
noose
for
violators)
In 2020, traffic fell 5% after the country went into lockdown, Crisil stated, without providing a total figure or forecast for vehicles on the country's roads. As per a report from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there were about 296 million vehicles registered in the country as of 2019.Coming to the players in the automotive ecosystem, the analytics agency said that coronavirus-related disruptions and global shortage of semiconductor chips have left the country's automakers struggling. Various supply-ch disruptions have hampered their production. Recently, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki informed that its output will likely drop as much as 40% in September due to semiconductor shortage while Tata Motors has also had to cut down on production.Crisil further stated that the credit profiles of the players in the road sector will stay strong . "Their debt-servicing ability has not deteriorated due to the pandemic-related disruptions," said Anand Kulkarni, a director at Crisil.(with inputs from Bloomberg)