Toyota rolls extends free maintenance services, warranty amid Covid restrictions

At a time when curfews and lockdowns have once again become common across the country with the objective of tackling the second wave of Covid-19, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday joined several other car makers in announcing a number of schemes under its Customer Connect Program 2.0 initiative.

Under the initiative, Toyota has announced an extension of vehicle warranty and customer paid extended warranty, extension of free maintenance services and pre-paid service packages.

The idea is to ensure that customers who may be unable to avail these services amid lockdown and/or curfew rules can opt for these once restrictions are lifted.

Additionally, the car maker also informs that it will provide a non-chemical fumigation treatment for both Toyota vehicles as well as vehicles from other brands. This will be at a special price, although the rate has not been mentioned yet.

Toyota is urging customrs to remain at home in current Covid times and make use of digital platforms to connect with it. "We are aware of the extreme difficulties faced by our customers during this pandemic and the uncertainties it has brought," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM. "Our dealerships will continue their efforts to support our customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen we are extending our support to even take care of vehicle sanitization used by frontline warriors."

The extension of warranty and services, in case of lapse, will be for a period of upto one month and only valid in cities and states where lockdown or movement restrictions are imposed.