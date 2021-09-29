Thaw in row? Jaguar Land Rover settles patent fight vs Volkswagen. Details here

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc has reportedly ended rifts with Volkswagen over the use of a certain feature in luxury SUVs that seek to ease off-road driving capabilities for drivers who may not be quite well-versed to taking their cars beyond tarmac. While Jaguar Land Rover is learnt to have sought to block imports of Volkswagen brand models which make use of this said feature into the US, it has now settled the patent fights, as per Bloomberg.

The ‘contentious’ issue pertained to a particular feature that allows a driver to turn a knob to allow for the vehicle to auto adjust and adapt to varying terrain conditions. It is a feature widely available in Jaguar vehicles like F-Pace and the likes of Land Rover Discovery lineup. The likes of Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini entering the SUV space has been closely monitored by the Land Rover team and the off-road functionality has been a point of friction.

But now, it is reported that the settlement resolves litigation in Germany and the US even if the details of the agreements remain a little sketchy.

The first salvo was fired back Land Rover when it had sued Bentley in 2018 for certain technology in its Bentayga model. The Tata Motors-owned British company would then go on to seek a halt in import of vehicles such as Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, Audi models like Q8, Q7 and Q5 as well as the Volkswagen Taigun models.