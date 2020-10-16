Top Sections
Tesla under fire after German water utility pulls plug over unpaid bills

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST AP

  • Tesla was reportedly given multiple warnings to pay for water being supplied for the construction of its factory near Berlin.
  • The German utility company says taps would be turned on as soon as the dues are cleared by Tesla.

A German utility company says it has shut down the pipes supplying Tesla with water for the construction of a factory near Berlin because the automaker hasn't paid its bills.

A spokeswoman for the company WSE said Thursday that Tesla was given repeated warnings its water supply would be turned off.

“The 14-day notice period has expired," Sandra Ponesky told The Associated Press. “We can't treat Tesla any differently than other customers."

Tesla is building it first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.

It wasn't immediately clear how the lack of water would affect construction work at the site in Gruenheide, which has been taking place at breakneck speed.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ponesky said that as soon as the company pays its bills, a worker would be sent out to turn the tap back on again. She declined to say how much Tesla owes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.