In pics: Mercedes G-Class updated for India. Here's what the boss SUV offers now

Mercedes G-Class SUV has been launched in two variants - AMG Line and Adventure Edition.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM
1/7
Mercedes G-Class SUV has been updated for the Indian car market and now comes in two prominent variants - AMG Line (top) and Adventure Edition. Bookings for the SUV have been opened at 1.50 lakh and deliveries will commence from Q4 of this year.
2/7
The Mercedes G-Class is considred as one of the most capable SUVs anywhere in the world while still offering the high degree of luxury that the brand is known for.
3/7
Powered by an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine, the G-Class offers 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque. But it is its off-road capabilities that truly seek to impress. A stable ladder frame made of steel up to 3.4 mm thickness, 241 mm high ground clearence, multiple drive modes, a dedicated G Mode for extreme terrains - among others - helps this SUV battle past obstacles. The underbody of the SUV is protected due to the vehicle's low design position. This protects the underbody and bodywork from most damages.
4/7

The Mercedes G-Class Adventure Edition is an India-spec model and gets several highlights such as roof rack with C profile rails, 18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver and Manufaktur logo package.

5/7
The SUV also gets a removable ladder with anti-slip coating at the back.
6/7
Other highlights include a full-size spare wheel mounted on the side-opening rear door and as many as four exclusive colour options.
7/7
But for those seeking sheer aesthetics in a rugged SUV, the AMG Line would be of choice. It gets AMG exterior styling and AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels.
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes G-Class G-Class Meredes-Benz India
