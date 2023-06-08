In pics: Mercedes G-Class updated for India. Here's what the boss SUV offers now

3/7

Powered by an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine, the G-Class offers 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque. But it is its off-road capabilities that truly seek to impress. A stable ladder frame made of steel up to 3.4 mm thickness, 241 mm high ground clearence, multiple drive modes, a dedicated G Mode for extreme terrains - among others - helps this SUV battle past obstacles. The underbody of the SUV is protected due to the vehicle's low design position. This protects the underbody and bodywork from most damages.