In pics: Mercedes G-Class updated for India. Here's what the boss SUV offers now
Mercedes G-Class SUV has been launched in two variants - AMG Line and Adventure Edition.
Mercedes G-Class SUV has been updated for the Indian car market and now comes in two prominent variants - AMG Line (top) and Adventure Edition. Bookings for the SUV have been opened at ₹1.50 lakh and deliveries will commence from Q4 of this year.
The Mercedes G-Class is considred as one of the most capable SUVs anywhere in the world while still offering the high degree of luxury that the brand is known for.
Powered by an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine, the G-Class offers 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque. But it is its off-road capabilities that truly seek to impress. A stable ladder frame made of steel up to 3.4 mm thickness, 241 mm high ground clearence, multiple drive modes, a dedicated G Mode for extreme terrains - among others - helps this SUV battle past obstacles. The underbody of the SUV is protected due to the vehicle's low design position. This protects the underbody and bodywork from most damages.
The Mercedes G-Class Adventure Edition is an India-spec model and gets several highlights such as roof rack with C profile rails, 18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver and Manufaktur logo package.
The SUV also gets a removable ladder with anti-slip coating at the back.
Other highlights include a full-size spare wheel mounted on the side-opening rear door and as many as four exclusive colour options.
But for those seeking sheer aesthetics in a rugged SUV, the AMG Line would be of choice. It gets AMG exterior styling and AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels.
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM IST
