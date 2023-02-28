Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Tata Motors Launches Its First Vehicle Scrapping Facility. Know More Details

Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility. Know more details

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of its first registered vehicle scrapping facility christened Re.Wi.Re. The homegrown automaker claims this facility is capable of scrapping 15,000 vehicles every year and comes with world-class, environment-friendly scrapping technology.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 14:58 PM
Tata Motor claims this vehicle scrapping facility can scrap 15,000 vehicles yearly.

Tata Motors further stated that the union minister of road transport and highways, Niin Gadkari, had inaugurated this vehicle scrapping facility. It also claimed that this facility is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd., and it is equipped to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. However, the automobile giant didn't reveal the costs of vehicle scrapping at the facility and not the timeline for when this facility will go operational.

The auto manufacturer further claimed that this facility is completely digitalized for paperless operations and is capable of the safe dismantling of important components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Tata Motors is not the only auto manufacturer in India that launched its own dedicated vehicle scrapping facility, as Maruti Suzuki had previously launched a similar facility.

Speaking about the launch of this facility, Nitin Gadkari said that the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced to promote the circular economy by creating an ecosystem to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles to achieve a lower carbon footprint in India and replacing them with greener and more fuel-efficient vehicles. Speaking on the launch of Re.Wi.Re., Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors, said that this registered vehicle scrapping facility heralds a new beginning in the responsible scrapping of end-of-life vehicles. “With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment," he added.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 14:58 PM IST
