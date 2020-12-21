Studds launches high-impact helmet with hypoallergenic liner

Studds Accessories on Monday launched its Cub D4 Decor helmet with the promise of providing even more safety to a rider while ensuring ease of operation and a hypoallergenic liner. The helmet has been launched at ₹1,175 and is offered in multiple colour options.

The company states that the Cub D4 Decor helmet features a regulated density EPS which provides maximum all-round head protection and a quick release chin strap which provides ease of operation for the rider during any unfortunate impact. The outer shell of the helmet is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection.

The outer shell has been done in UV-resistant paint which, the company claims, protects it from colour fading and ensures a richer and long-lasting finish. Offered in three basic sizes, the helmet gets six colour options - Pink, Red, Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Gun Grey and Matt Neon Yellow.

Significantly, the Cub D4 Decor helmet also has a hypoallergic liner which seeks to protect riders from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot and/or rainy days. Along with it, the lower removable trim protects the helmet from scratches and adds shelf life to it.