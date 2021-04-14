Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Six illegal vehicle dismantling units, source of pollution, sealed in Delhi
File photo used for representational purpose.

Six illegal vehicle dismantling units, source of pollution, sealed in Delhi

1 min read . 08:23 AM IST PTI

  • The units were found to be cutting and dismantling vehicles without consent from Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
  • These units are a threat to public health and environment.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed six illegal vehicle dismantling units in West Delhi district, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following a joint inspection carried out by officials of DPCC, revenue department, BSES and Delhi Police on Monday in Mundka, Tikri, Chanchal Park and Nilothi areas of the district.

The team found six vehicle cutting and dismantling units operating without the DPCC's consent and in violation of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

"A large number of vehicles were being cut, causing damage to public health and the environment. The team has sealed the premises and disconnected the power supply," an official said.

An FIR has been registered at Mundka police station against the violators, the official said.

The pollution control body has also issued a show-cause notice to 13 establishments over higher-than-prescribed levels of noise.

TRENDING NEWS

See All