Rihanna 'healing quickly' following electric scooter accident
- Rihanna flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.
Pop star Rihanna is on the mend after she recently met with an accident on an electric scooter.
On Friday, the 32-year-old singer was photographed with bruises on her face when she was spotted in a car near a restaurant here.
"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," a representative for the singer said in a statement to People magazine.
"Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly," they added.
On the work front, Rihanna has been teasing new music for a while now.
Her last album 'Anti' was released in 2016.
