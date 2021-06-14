Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Petrol, diesel rates continue to soar. Check latest rates in major Indian cities
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.

Petrol, diesel rates continue to soar. Check latest rates in major Indian cities

2 min read . 09:06 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Petrol and diesel prices are at record highs and there's no respite in sight.
  • Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says petrol and diesel rates are a problem for commuters but adds money is being saved for welfare schemes.

Petrol prices and diesel rates have maintained an upward trajectory and continue to be at record high levels with yet another hike on Monday making both fuels costlier still. The price hike in petrol and diesel rates on Monday was in the region of around 29 to 31 paise.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol on Monday is at 96.4 while diesel is at 87.28 per litre. Motorists in Mumbai will have to pay 102.58 per litre of petrol and 94.70 for a litre of diesel. Those in Kolkata will have to pay 96.34 and 90.12 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively. The rates in Chennai are at 97.69 and 91.92.

Diesel has already touched three-digit mark in many parts of the country, and for the first time ever. Never before have petrol and diesel rates been as high as both currently are and there appears to be no sign of any relief in the coming days either.

Fuel prices have been steadily climbing since the first week of May and barring a few days when no change has taken place, the rates have only gone north. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan admitted that the rates are a problem for people at large but sought to justify these by stating that the government wants to save funds for welfare schemes. "I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people, but be it central or state government, over 35,000 crores is being spent on Covid-19 vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we are saving money to spend on welfare schemes," he said.

There is also a bitter political battle with parties in the opposition targeting the central government for high taxes on the two fuels. In return, states where Congress has its government are being targeted and it is cited that fuel rates here too are astronomically high. Central and state governments impose taxes, levies and cess on both fuels which contributes to different rates in different parts of the country.

TRENDING NEWS

See All