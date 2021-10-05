Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Petrol, diesel prices scale new height with fresh hike: Know rates in your city
Petrol and diesel prices have shot past record levels and show no sign of coming down.

Petrol, diesel prices scale new height with fresh hike: Know rates in your city

2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 01:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Petrol and diesel prices have been increased incessantly earlier this year between May and July.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again on Tuesday after a few days pause. The latest hike on Tuesday has resulted in petrol prices surging between 22 paise and 29 paise across India. The price of diesel on the other hand has been hiked by nearly 30 paise.

Trending cars

Maruti Suzuki baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: UK fuel crisis has at least a week to run as army steps in)

The price of per litre petrol in India is currently 102.64, while it is selling in Mumbai at 108.67 per litre. Kolkata witnessed the highest surge in petrol price at 29 paise on Tuesday. The city is retailing a litre of petrol at 103.36, while Chennai is selling a litre of petrol at 100.23.

Similarly, the price of diesel was hiked by nearly 30 paise. After the latest hike, diesel in Delhi now costs 91.07 per litre, while in Mumbai it costs 98.80 for a litre. In Kolkata and Chennai, a litre of diesel comes priced at 94.17 and 95.59.

The latest price hike for both petrol and diesel comes in sync with the rise in crude oil prices in international markets.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased incessantly earlier this year between May and July. The rapid surge in prices of both motor fuels resulted in petrol cost breaching 100 a litre mark across the country for the first time ever. Diesel too breached the century mark at some places.

The retail price of petrol and diesel comprise different components. Taxes imposed by central and state governments contribute lion's share among them. These components include excise duty, freight charges, VAT, dealer commission etc. Excise duty in the last two years has been increased massively, which resulted in a substantial hike in petrol and diesel prices. The price varies across states, because of different rates of VAT levied by different states.

  • First Published Date : 05 Oct 2021, 01:30 PM IST