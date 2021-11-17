Own an EV? Consider buying this fire extinguisher specifically for electric cars

Electric cars may be great for the planet but a microscopic few have been found to be susceptible to battery fires. In the worst-case scenarios, certain electric vehicle (EV) models have been recalled while owners of a few others have been asked to keep their vehicles parked outside garages and to not charge till full.

While no one wants to see his or her car go up in flames, precaution often comes in the form of small and portable packages. An Austrian firm called Rosenbauer has now developed a fire-extinguishing unit specifically meant to tackle EV fires.

While there is no established procedure to bring EV flames under control, what makes the EV fire-extinguisher unit special is that it can throw a large volume of water near instantly and from a distance of around 25 feet. It can reportedly be placed under a burning vehicle and the water stream can quickly douse flames. And just in case the vehicle is on its side, the system can reach the cabin to bring the fire under control.

It is reported that the Rosenbauer unit is compatible with a wide variety of EV and battery pack designs and may also be ready for further customization in case future vehicles bring about radical changes. “The operation is very user-friendly and effective. In my opinion, the system is a must-have for every fire service," says Patrick Loob, Head of the Securitas Fire and Safety at Porsche Leipzig plant fire department, according to Rosenbauer company website.

The unit is currently available for orders with deliveries starting at the beginning of 2022.