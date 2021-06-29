Overspeeding luxury car rams into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad. Watch Here

An overspeeding luxury car in Cyberabad has rammed into an autorickshaw on June 27. The accident happened near the Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad when an overspeeding luxury car hit an autorickshaw from behind on a rain-drenched road.

The passenger of the autorickshaw was killed due to the accident and its driver was seriously injured.

Cyberabad Traffic Police has released the CCTV footage of the accident on Tuesday. The 29-second video shows the luxury car driver coming at a high speed and hitting the autorickshaw from behind with full force. The autorickshaw can be seen spinning uncontrollably due to the impact and crashing on the roadside. The luxury car rushed away without stopping after the accident.

Cyberabad Traffic Police has said that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the driver of the luxury car and his associates. A total of three people have been arrested in connection with the road accident.

According to news agency ANI, the police arrested the driver, co-passenger and father of the driver of the luxury car. They were reportedly returning from a party and were under the influence of alcohol.

Cyberabad Traffic Police's tweet showing the footage reads, "Reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger (an employee of Prism Pub !! ) in the auto yesterday early morning near Inorbit Mall. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates."