Nissan to electrify all-new vehicle offerings in key markets by early 2030s

Nissan has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across the company’s operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. As part of this effort, the company plans to make every all-new vehicle offering in key markets electric by early 2030s.

The company will also make innovations in electrification and manufacturing technology. It will invest in battery innovations including solid-state and related technologies to develop cost-competitive and more efficient electric vehicles. Further development of Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrains will help achieve greater energy efficiency.

Nissan will work towards developing a battery ecosystem to support decentralized, onsite power generation for buildings with renewable energy sources. The company will also strive for greater energy and material efficiencies to support longer-term carbon neutrality ambitions.

The company's goal builds on its decades-long programs to reduce emissions and provide electric vehicle technologies that benefit the environment and society. “We’re determined to help create a carbon neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

Nissan Leaf was the world’s first mass-market electric car and more than 500,000 units of the zero-emission vehicles have been sold to date. The carmaker says that it also continues to work with industry coalitions and authorities to develop infrastructure and raise public awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles.