Nissan says China sales rose 5.1% in September

Nissan says China sales rose 5.1% in September1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Sunday its sales in China rose 5.1% in September from a year earlier, to 141,595 vehicles.
China's auto market, the world's biggest, is a key focus for the embattled carmaker as it struggles to fix problems stemming from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.
