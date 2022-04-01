Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Nhai Opens Cashless Kashi Toll Plaza On Delhi Meerut Expressway

NHAI opens cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway

National Highway Authority of India starts cashless toll plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway. The digital system is based on FASTag.  
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 Apr 2022, 04:22 PM
File photo of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. (Used for representational purpose)

The National Highway Authority of India on Friday inaugurated the Kashi toll plaza on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. The toll plaza on around 90 km long Delhi-Meerut expressway is completely cashless and the tax will be deducted through FASTag. The toll manager Kailash said this is toll plaza is the first 100 per cent digital. “Fifty-five rupees will be charged for cars on the 90 km long expressway. Cars without FASTag will be penalised," he added.

The toll manager also informed that one will not have to pay the toll tax during entry on the expressway. The toll will be deducted at the exit point. “That is, the more the vehicle runs, the more tax will have to be paid," he said. To ensure the safety the authorities have also installed cameras on the toll plaza. 

(Also read | Bengaluru to Mysuru in 75 minutes: New highway all set to cut drive time

The highway authority on Thursday had revised toll fee rates for the Delhi-Meerut expressway by 10 to 15 per cent. The new rates will be effective from Friday and these rates will vary for different vehicles. 

The new rates from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod Plaza are 100 and about 130 will be charged from those who want to go to Bhojpur. The tax will be charged at the six entry/exit points that are located on the expressway namely Sarai Kale Khan, Indirapuram, Dundahera (Vijay Nagar), Dasna, Rasoolpur Sikrod, Bhojpur and the main toll plaza is located at Kashi in Meerut. The previous rates for cars and jeeps were 140. The authorities will charge 155 as per the new rates, for the stretch between the toll plaza on Sarai Kale Khan and the Kashi toll plaza in Meerut.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 04:22 PM IST
TAGS: National Highway Authority of India NHAI Delhi-Meerut expressway
