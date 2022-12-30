Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News New Year Nightmare: Over 400 Vehicles Stranded Due To Snow In Manali; Rescued

New year nightmare: Over 400 vehicles stranded due to snow in Manali; rescued

It is that time of the year again in Himachal Pradesh when a blanket of snow adds a glistening beauty to the hill state which becomes a winter wonderland. But while beautiful scenery and snowfall may be on the top of the travel list for many, it also makes for a sorry state of affair at ground level.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 09:23 AM
Follow us on:
Tourists visit the Atal Tunnel amid fresh snowfall at Rohtang near Manali. (PTI)

The past few days have seen thousands of toursists from the plains make their way up to Himachal to enjoy the snowy conditions. This has once again led to massive traffic jams in popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Manali and Lahaul Spiti. Serpentine lines of vehicles around the hilly roads have been widely reported, putting enormous pressure on the local administration. As many as 400 vehicles were recently stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti as well. News agency ANI quoted SDM Surender Thakur as saying that these vehicles were at the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel.

The tribal district of Lahault Spiti received the season's first snowfall recently and this has added to the tourist rush here. The IMD of the state has forecast snowfall in higher reaches of six districts of the state. Local reports also highlight that many tourists who had already entered the state for Christmas celebrations are now extending their stays. Hotels are at nearly full capacity which has resulted in parking shortages for vehicles in many of the popular tourist destinations here.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yobykes Yo Drift
₹51,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha R15 V4
155 cc | Manual
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz 25
249 cc
₹1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, meanwhile, has directed officials to ensure that tourists do not face any kind of trouble during their stay while still ensuring that law and order remains paramount.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: Road Trip
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS