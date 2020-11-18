Morgan Stanley turns bullish on Tesla for first time since 2017

Morgan Stanley turns bullish on Tesla for first time since 20171 min read . 02:09 PM IST
- Tesla shares extended their surge on Tuesday, rising 8.2% to $441.61 after the stock was selected for admission to the S&P 500 Index.
Morgan Stanley gave Tesla Inc. an overweight rating for the first time in more than three years, predicting that Elon Musk’s firm is on the verge of a “profound model shift" from selling cars to generating high-margin software and services revenue.
“To only value Tesla on car sales alone ignores the multiple businesses embedded within the company," analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note as he upgraded the shares from equal-weight and raised his price target by 50% to $540, suggesting 22% upside for a stock that’s quintupled this year.
Jonas’s valuation now includes Tesla’s network services, energy storage and insurance businesses. The internet-of-cars opportunity is also real, and a prerequisite to unlock further gains for the stock, the analyst wrote.
