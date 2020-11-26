Maserati to electrify entire line-up in next five years

Maserati to electrify entire line-up in next five years1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Maserati's new SUV Grecale, to be released next year, will be initially offered both in a combustion-engine and in a hybrid version.
All vehicles of Fiat Chrysler's premium brand Maserati will be electrified, either hybrid or full-electric, in the next five years, the unit's chief executive said on Thursday.
Maserati's new SUV Grecale, to be released next year, will be initially offered both in a combustion-engine and in a hybrid version, Davide Grasso said during a fashion web event organised by Italian daily Milano Finanza.
"The new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models will be electrified too, all our line-up will be electrified in the next five years," Grasso said.
A full-electric version of the Grecale SUV is expected at a later stage, Maserati has said.
