Maruti Suzuki expands lead with over 4,000 service networks across India

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced it now has over 4,000 service touch-points across the country, expanding its lead over other automobile brands in India. The country's largest car maker has informed that despite Covid-19-related challenges, it had managed to add 208 new service workshops in 2020-21.

One of the reasons why Maruti cars are preferred by many buyers in the country is because of the company's post-sales network which has been the strongest in the automobile sector for decades. There are Maruti Suzuki service stations in as many as 1,989 towns and cities in the country currently. "We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades," said Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service) at Maruti Suzuki India. "The creation of 4,000 service touch-points is testimony to our commitment for customer convenience."

Banerjee also highlighted the evolution is providing speedy assistance to customers through services like Quick Response Team and Service on Wheels. The latter has reportedly helped customers get their vehicles attended to at their convenience and at their preferred location while the former sees technicians on bikes reach customers to offer roadside assistance. In the pandemic year, Maruti states, over 1.14 lakh customers availed the service.

Maruti is simultaneously looking at improving transparency through digital communication and claims all details of repairs are sent for approval via electronic means.