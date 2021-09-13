Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid, Kia EV6 took centre stage at 2021 IAA Mobility

Kia debuted its two advanced electric vehicles at the 2021 IAA Mobility motor show in Munich, strengthening its position as a pioneer in sustainable mobility. The all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Sportage and the all-electric EV6 took centre stage at the auto show dominated by futuristic and electric vehicles.

Kia Sportage

The latest Kia Sportage has been reinvented as an SUV suited for practical and everyday commute as well as off-roading. The plug-in Sportage has been based on Kia's new advanced architecture that encompasses the breakthrough powertrain that blends power and performance. It has the capability to provide an electric-only drive for most daily trips between home and work or other everyday needs.

It gets Kia's 1.6-liter T-GDI engine, a 66.9kW permanent magnet traction electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The powertrain, mated to an advanced six-speed automatic transmission, delivers a combined power of 265PS with 180PS coming from its internal combustion engine. The vehicle's on-board charger system is rated at 7.2kW, giving it a power density of 1.53kW.

Kia EV6

Sitting next to the Sportage, the Kia EV6 is the brand's first dedicated battery electric vehicle illustrating Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, and it is also the first vehicle to be built on the company's new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The Kia EV6 offers a choice of multiple long-range, zero-emissions powertrain configurations. For another first, it is also the company's first electric vehicle to be available with two-wheel (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options.The 2WD and 77.4kWh version of EV6 can travel up to 528 kilometres on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle. It delivers a maximum of 605 Nm torque and can accelerate from 0-to-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

On the inside, the Kia EV6 gets dual 12.3" curved displays, multimode controls, trunk space of up to 520 litres, keyless entry with automatic flush door handles, several drive modes, Augmented Reality head-up display tech and a highly ergonomic design.