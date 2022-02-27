Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Jk Tyre National Racing Meet Gets Underway: Here's How Champions Performed

JK Tyre National Racing meet gets underway: Here's how champions performed

In the first race of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty recorded the fastest lap time early on establishing himself as the race leader.
By
Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 01:16 PM
File photo

Meka Vidhuraj stole the show with an impressive performance in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup on the first day of the 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship Grand Finale here on Saturday. 

In the first race of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty recorded the fastest lap time early on establishing himself as the race leader followed by Allwin Xavier who almost lost out on the gravel.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In the next few laps, Meka Vidhuraj picked up pace and was close on the heels of Anish Shetty, putting pressure on the championship leader. 

In a close race which saw Shetty hold on to a slender lead for the better part, the young Meka Vidhuraj took the honours in a photo finish. In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, championship leader Ruhaan Alva of Bengaluru notched up an easy win with Neym Rizvi finishing second. 

Alva has dominated the category and started the race, 24 points ahead of his nearest rival (Rizvi). In the LGB Formula 4 category, Amir Syed in his maiden year in the class, showed great skills in fending off the challenge of the experienced T S Diljith with Ashwin Datta taking the third spot on the podium. Despite the fancied Vishnu Prasad finishing fifth, he still is one point ahead of Sandeep Kumar in the overall points table. 

Results: JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Race 1: 1. Meka Vidhuraj 13:32.000, 2. Anish D Shetty 13:32.061, 3. Allwin Xavier 13:40.861. JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 14:27.599, 2. Neym Rizvi (MSPort) 14:29.854, 3. Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance) 14:31.269. LGB Formula 4: Race 1: 1. Amir Syed (Ahura Racing) 21:47.001, 2. Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) 21:49.327, 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 21:52.460. 

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 01:16 PM IST
TAGS: JK Tyre Royal Enfield
Related Stories
Stage set for finale of 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship
25 Feb 2022
KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover
24 Feb 2022
Formula One: New generation F1 cars to hit the track in Barcelona today
23 Feb 2022
Formula One: Lando Norris fastest, Lewis Hamilton ‘freshest’ in round one tests
24 Feb 2022
Sebastian Vettel won't race in F1's Russian GP in wake of Russia-Ukraine war
24 Feb 2022
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
20 Feb 2022
Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt
21 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS