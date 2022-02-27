JK Tyre National Racing meet gets underway: Here's how champions performed

In the first race of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty recorded the fastest lap time early on establishing himself as the race leader.

Meka Vidhuraj stole the show with an impressive performance in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup on the first day of the 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship Grand Finale here on Saturday.

In the first race of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty recorded the fastest lap time early on establishing himself as the race leader followed by Allwin Xavier who almost lost out on the gravel.

In the next few laps, Meka Vidhuraj picked up pace and was close on the heels of Anish Shetty, putting pressure on the championship leader.

In a close race which saw Shetty hold on to a slender lead for the better part, the young Meka Vidhuraj took the honours in a photo finish. In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, championship leader Ruhaan Alva of Bengaluru notched up an easy win with Neym Rizvi finishing second.

Alva has dominated the category and started the race, 24 points ahead of his nearest rival (Rizvi). In the LGB Formula 4 category, Amir Syed in his maiden year in the class, showed great skills in fending off the challenge of the experienced T S Diljith with Ashwin Datta taking the third spot on the podium. Despite the fancied Vishnu Prasad finishing fifth, he still is one point ahead of Sandeep Kumar in the overall points table.

Results: JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Race 1: 1. Meka Vidhuraj 13:32.000, 2. Anish D Shetty 13:32.061, 3. Allwin Xavier 13:40.861. JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 14:27.599, 2. Neym Rizvi (MSPort) 14:29.854, 3. Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance) 14:31.269. LGB Formula 4: Race 1: 1. Amir Syed (Ahura Racing) 21:47.001, 2. Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) 21:49.327, 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 21:52.460.

