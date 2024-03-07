Indian Oil Corporation set to produce fuel for Formula One racing cars

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is set to start producing fuel for Formula 1 (F1) cars in three months. The fuel will be produced at the Paradip refinery in Odisha, which is known for its advanced technology and strategic location.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) will produce fuel for Formula One cars, which are being produced at Odisha's Paradip refinery, said SM Vaidya, Chairman, IOCL, as he announced the partnership with Two Wheels Motor Racing as the "Official Fuel Partner" for the prestigious FIM (Federation Internationale De Motocyclisme) Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) over a span of three years, from 2024 to 2026.

The certification for the special fuel to be used for Formula one cars will be done within three months, Vaidya said.

This collaboration entails Indian Oil providing FIM category 2 race fuel, "STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel," across all Asia Road Racing Championship rounds.

"STORM", which is produced at Indian Oil's Gujarat refinery, is a highlight of Indian Oil's diverse and ambitious product range, which also includes AVGas 100LL and reference fuels, reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance (Atma Nirbhar Bharat) and technological advancement.

The arrival of 'STORM,' in the international arena marks a significant stride towards bolstering the 'Make in India' initiative.

This race fuel also showcases IndianOil's innovation and expertise in producing specialized fuels that adhere to stringent international norms, receiving approval from the FIM-approved M/s Intertek in Switzerland.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil said, "As we embark on this exhilarating partnership with TWMR for the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, Indian Oil is proud to fuel the fast lanes of motorsport with our cutting-edge 'STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel'. The fuel stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence, embodying our relentless pursuit of developing specialised fuels that meet stringent international standards. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative on the global stage."

The benefits of using STORM- Ultimate Racing Fuel in racing vehicles are multifaceted. It ensures the cleanliness of engine parts and the fuel delivery system, while also providing corrosion protection for the vehicle's metallic components. This leads to tangible improvements in vehicle performance, including faster acceleration, increased power, and smoother drivability.

Additionally, it contributes to lower engine deposits and reduced exhaust emissions, promoting both engine longevity and environmental sustainability.

In preparation for the upcoming Thailand event of ARRC scheduled from March 15-17, IndianOil has shipped off "STORM" fuel from Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai on February 23, 2024, with a virtual flag-off by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

IOCL Chairman said that the company is not going to stop here until it can produce fuel for the world's prestigious Formula One car racing championship.

