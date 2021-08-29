Indian Motorcycle aiming 25-30% premium segment share post Chief lineup launch

US-based bike maker Indian Motorcycle is aiming to replicate its global success story in the Indian market, where it hopes to gain 25-30 per cent market share in the premium motorcycle segment. The bike company recently launched its 2022 Chief lineup in the country comprising the Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited models.

The company's top official told PTI that it suffered a "washout" in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was also unable to operate fully in the country due to non-availability of BS 6 compliant models. “(Last year was) a cooling period for us because we were not having any Euro V (BS 6) motorcycles at that time. We received the new set of motorcycles early this year only," Polaris India Pvt Ltd Country Manager Lalit Sharma told PTI. Indian Motorcycle is a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries.Talking about the new 2022 Chief motorcycle range, Sharma said, “We have a new set of motorcycles... The new Chief series and more affordable bikes are coming up... Customer inquiries and orders have gone tremendously up. New customers are coming in and dealers are pretty positive." The new range is based on a classic steel welded tube frame which lends the bikes dynamic and easy handling abilities.(Also read | Indian Motorcycle trademarks 'Scout Rogue' name)Sharma explained that premium motorcycling is all about brotherhood and is more of a social gathering or group riding which has been impacted globally due to the pandemic. However, with situation improving, Indian Motorcycle is hoping that things will improve. The company has started keeping a close eye on the local regulations and has started allowing dealers to organise regional rides in small sets of customers. “Now, the rides are picking up slowly. The customers are coming forward and they are showing keen interest in the new set of motorcycles," Sharma said.(with inputs from PTI)