Hyundai, Kia under more pressure in this country over engine failures and fires

Hyundai and Kia continue to remain under the glaring lens of auto safety regulators in the United States over incidents of engine failures and fires in a number of units offered by both. It is reported that as many as three million Hyundai and Kia vehicles are under investigation by US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to Associated Press, NHTSA is widening its investigation into incidents of engine failures and fires in Hyundai and Kia cars manufactured between 2011 and 2016. It is further reported that NHTSA has received as many as 161 complaints. It is important to note here that some of the models that suffered such serious problems have already been recalled by the two Korean brands.

The NHTSA now reportedly wants to examine if such recalls in the past have indeed covered all suspect models. It also wants to examine if the recall measures were able to provide an effective solution and fix.

Associated Press also referred to an official statement issued by Hyundai in the country. “Hyundai has taken numerous proactive actions to address engine issues, including conducting several recalls, launching a new engine monitoring technology, providing extended warranties and enhancing our customer service response," it read. "Hyundai fosters a culture of transparency and accountability as the safety of our customers is the top priority in everything we do."

Hyundai and Kia have had rocky relations with the NHTSA and were ordered to pay $137 million in fines in November of 2020. The two companies were accused of moving slowly on recall orders for vehicles that had engines that could potentially fail.

Kia was ordered to pay $27 million in fines and also improve safety measures, and while it denied the charges made against it, the company opted to avoid a protracted legal fight.

The action against Hyundai and Kia have also come as a warning to other car manufacturers in the US to not only adhere to the strictest of safety measures but be more proactive to check any possible faults with vehicles that have already been sold.