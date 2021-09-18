Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Honda says Japan output 60% below plan on parts shortage
Honda employees work on a production line. (File photo)

Honda says Japan output 60% below plan on parts shortage

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2021, 01:01 PM IST Bloomberg Honda Motor Co. said its production lines in Japan are operating at about 40% of its initial plan for the August-September period.

Honda Motor Co. said its production lines in Japan are operating at about 40% of its initial plan for the August-September period because of chip shortages and delays in parts shipments due to coronavirus outbreaks overseas.

The Japanese automaker expects the impact to extend beyond this month and said the level of operations in early October will be about 70% of its initial plan, according to a statement on its website that notes the estimates are as of Sept.

Trending cars

Maruti Suzuki baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

14.

The announcement comes as its bigger rival Toyota Motor Corp. on Friday outlined plans to shutter factories in October. It said 27 out of 28 lines in all of its 14 plants in Japan would face suspensions of as many as 11 days.

Honda said it’s working to minimize the reduction, but the outlook remains uncertain and it will continue to examine the impact. Models affected include the N-Box, Fit and Odyssey, according to the statement.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 18 Sep 2021, 01:01 PM IST