Forget flying cars and check out this amphicar that can run on land and water

While the world is going gaga over the future cars that car be driven on roads and through clouds, there are cars from the past that are equally interesting. During the World War II, Germany built several units of amphicars that are perform duties on both land and water. Some were also built post the war. One of these has been put up on auction in California, US via Bonhams for August 13.

The legendary 1965 Amphicar Model 770 Cabriolet was the brainchild of German designer Hans Trippel and can easily double up as a boat. It is powered by a rear-mounted 1147cc Triumph four-cylinder engine that churns out 47 bhp of power. It gets a rear wheel drive system powered by its four-speed gearbox for road use. On water, it uses its two propellers to swim. However, the method to steer the amphicar on both road and water is the same and it turns using the angle of wheels.

The amphicar can do a 7 mph on water while on road, it can do a 70 mph, and that's how it gets its name - Model 770. Even though the speeds are quite less for the current times, the model sold as many as 4,000 units between 1961 and 1968. However, the unique model is quite collectible and thus, this model is estimated to make between $40,000-50,000 in the auction.

The amphicar model is finished in bright red exterior paint with a matching red and white vinyl interior. The vehicle would be an ideal buy for someone looking to use a classic car or a classic boat for their lake or beach house. However, the listing website warns that the owner should do a thorough water-tight checkup before launched the amphicar in water.