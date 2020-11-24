Ford Mustang Mach-E to have range of up to 300 miles

Ford Mustang Mach-E to have range of up to 300 miles1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- The standard- range Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD will provide a range of 230 miles on a single charge while the extended-range RWD will provide 300 miles on a single charge.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ford's one of a kind all electric vehicle, the Mach-E is estimated to have a maximum range of 300 miles (483 km approximately), as per EPA.
They have tested every Mach-E version, bar one, and the automobile has delivered exceedingly well. The base model 'Standard-range RWD' version is said to have a maximum range of 230 miles (370 km approximately) while the 'Extended-range RWD' version can go up to 300 miles.
The Mach-E is the company's first all-electric vehicle, built to be completely electric from the ground up.
(Also Read | Ford Bronco R finishes 2020 Baja 1000 off-road motorsport race)
The EPA is yet to test the California Route 1 version but it is also expected to have a range of 300 miles on a single charge.
The EV will provide the customers a couple of options for battery, the Standard Range 68 kWh and the Extended Range 88kWh.
Deliveries of the Mach-E in the US are expected to start in the coming weeks.