Ford Mustang Mach-E to have range of up to 300 miles

Ford's one of a kind all electric vehicle, the Mach-E is estimated to have a maximum range of 300 miles (483 km approximately), as per EPA.

They have tested every Mach-E version, bar one, and the automobile has delivered exceedingly well. The base model 'Standard-range RWD' version is said to have a maximum range of 230 miles (370 km approximately) while the 'Extended-range RWD' version can go up to 300 miles.

The Mach-E is the company's first all-electric vehicle, built to be completely electric from the ground up.

The EPA is yet to test the California Route 1 version but it is also expected to have a range of 300 miles on a single charge.

The EV will provide the customers a couple of options for battery, the Standard Range 68 kWh and the Extended Range 88kWh.

Deliveries of the Mach-E in the US are expected to start in the coming weeks.