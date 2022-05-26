Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News For The ‘pampered’ Baby, Here's A Sleek Mercedes Amg Gt Limited Edition Stroller

For the ‘pampered’ baby, here's a sleek Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller

Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller from Hartan gets design inspiration from AMG cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 26 May 2022, 10:00 AM
The AMG GT limited edition stroller from Hartan may be one its most exclusive models but is not the first product coming out of a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

If you are someone accustomed to the best that life has to offer, you may want nothing but the best for your baby as well. And the folks at Mercedes may be well aware of your inclination because after all, not much else would explain the reason for having AMG GT limited edition strollers now available for purchase in extremely exclusive numbers. The United Nations estimates 3.85 lakh babies are born across the world each day. But only 299 babies would be able to enjoy the opulence of the AMG GT strollers.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.39 kmpl
₹57.6 - 57.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 - 58.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 - 83.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 - 1.02 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers

A collaboration between AMG and Hartan, the stroller has been developed in close consultation with the design team over at Mercedes-Benz. And this is quite evident because the stroller comes with AMG cross-spoke rims, multiple AMG brading, the same AMG emblem that is used on the actual vehicles, and Dinamica upholstery for the seat inlay.

The stroller also comes equipped with an adjustable seat unit, handbrake, swivel wheels which are lockable, foldable canopy and plenty of storage pockets.

Hartan is a premium and well-established brand among strollers but the AMG GT limited edition is still likely to stand out in its collection. While the pricing has not yet been revealed, it would be a safe assumption that this stroller would be quite an expensive purchase. What is known though is that the product would be made available from July of this year.

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes AMG
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS