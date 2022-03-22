Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Ferrari Gets More Than 100 Million Euros In Italian Public Funds

Ferrari gets more than 100 million euros in Italian public funds

The funds will be invested in industrial projects, research and development for new technologies aimed at increasing digitalisation and reducing environmental impact
By :
Updated on : 22 Mar 2022, 05:17 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ferrari has secured up to 106 million euros ($117 million) in public funds for investments in technology and production in its home Emilia-Romagna region, the luxury sports carmaker said on Tuesday.

The funds, which will create 250 jobs, are part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Italy's Economy Ministry, state investment agency Invitalia, and the regional government of Emilia-Romagna.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The funding will be invested in industrial projects, research and development for new technologies aimed at increasing digitalisation and reducing environmental impact, Ferrari said in a statement.

The plan will significantly benefit the territory around the towns of Maranello and Modena, it added.

"We believe in our territory and are committed to enhancing it through projects that bring tangible benefits from a social and environmental perspective, as well as strengthening its competitiveness," Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said in the statement.

($1 = 0.9090 euros)

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 05:17 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari EV Electric vehicle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS