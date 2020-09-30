Top Sections
A logo of the German car manufacturer Audi is pictured at a dealership in Kiev, Ukraine June 9, 2020.

Ex-Audi chief arrives in German court to face dieselgate charges

1 min read . 02:59 PM IST Reuters

  • Volkswagen and Audi were caught disguising excessive diesel pollution by using illegal engine management software to falsify emissions readings during anti-pollution tests.

Rupert Stadler, former chief executive of Audi arrived in court in Munich on Wednesday to face fraud charges as part of Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal, which was uncovered by United States regulators five years ago.

The carmaker initially claimed the fraud was the work of a handful of engineers, and that no senior managers were involved, but testimony from a raft employees led prosecutors to remand Stadler in custody for four months in 2018.

He arrived in court in a Mercedes-Benz to face trial which is expected to take until 2022. Stadler is accused of knowingly selling cars which had manipulated engine software and did not comply with environmental standards.

Stadler has denied to charges.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.