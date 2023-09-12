End of diesel cars in India? Nitin Gadkari hints at 10% tax on diesel soon

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Diesel cars in India seem to become significantly expensive in the coming days. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he plans to propose imposing an additional 10 per cent tax on diesel engine vehicles, reported Reuters. The minister added that he will make this proposal to the Finance Minister later in the day. This could be another nail in the coffin of diesel cars in India, which have been witnessing slumping demand owing to various factors over the last few years.
This comment from the union minister comes at a time when the Indian government is pushing hard for greener and cleaner mobility solutions through various strategies. One of them is promoting alternative fuel and powertrain technology solutions. The government has been promoting the use of biofuel like ethanol-blended petrol, and hybrid and pure electric powertrains in future vehicles.