End of diesel cars in India? Nitin Gadkari hints at 10% tax on diesel soon

Diesel cars in India seem to become significantly expensive in the coming days. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he plans to propose imposing an additional 10 per cent tax on diesel engine vehicles, reported Reuters. The minister added that he will make this proposal to the Finance Minister later in the day. This could be another nail in the coffin of diesel cars in India, which have been witnessing slumping demand owing to various factors over the last few years.