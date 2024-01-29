Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for January 29. Check diversions & closures

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory mentioning the road diversions, closures and changes in parking because of the Beating Retreat ceremony on

The Beating Retreat ceremony that officially marks the end of Republic Da festivities is set to be held on 29th January 2024. Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of that mentioning the road diversions, closures and changes in parking. The Delhi Traffic Police has also stated that commuters must refer to the official website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in.