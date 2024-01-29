HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for January 29. Check diversions & closures
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 29 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory mentioning the road diversions, closures and changes in parking because of the Beating Retreat ceremony on 29th January 2024.
The Beating Retreat ceremony that officially marks the end of Republic Da festivities is set to be held on 29th January 2024. Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of that mentioning the road diversions, closures and changes in parking. The Delhi Traffic Police has also stated that commuters must refer to the official website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in.
The traffic restrictions will be in place on 29th January 2024, between 2 pm and 9.30 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police has said that these traffic restrictions will remain in place to facilitate smooth traffic movement and avoid congestion around the venue.
Here are the traffic restrictions, diversions, closures and changes in parking.
Vijay Chowk will be closed for general traffic between 2 pm and 9.30 pm.
Traffic will be restricted on Rafi Marg between R/A Surehet Masjid and R/A Krishi Bhawan; Rasina Road from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijayy Chowk; Beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk; Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and the "C" Hexagon.
Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road and more.
Delhi Traffic Police has stated that the DTC buses will be diverted around the main venue and India Gate. Connaught Place bound buses will proceed through Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg route. Buses coming from Connaught Place through Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will move through Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan.
Connaught Place bound buses coming from Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road will terminate their journey at the Shiva Stadium and will return through Kasturba Gandhi Marg or Barakhamba Road.
Parking will be available for those visiting to watch the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon only after 7 pm.