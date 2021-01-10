Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as Chilla, Gazipur, Tikri borders closed
File image: Farmer protest (Representational image)

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as Chilla, Gazipur, Tikri borders closed

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST ANI

  • The Tikri and Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement, while the Jhatikara Borders is open only for light motor vehicles, two-wheelers, and pedestrians.
  • The Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh borders continue to remain closed.

The Chilla and Gazipur Borders (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because, in the wake of ongoing farmer protests, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Sunday, asking people to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, Delhi Noida Direct Flyway, Bhopra and Loni Borders.

The Tikri and Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement, while the Jhatikara Borders is open only for light motor vehicles, two-wheelers, and pedestrians, the Police tweeted.

It also informed about open borders to Haryana.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are following- Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," it said.

The Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh borders continued to remain closed.

(Also read | Farmers' protest: Several roads remain closed in Delhi)

"Please take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders," it advised, adding that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and commuters should avoid the Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.