Delhi okays over 1.5 lakh cases of financial assistance to para-transit drivers

Delhi okays over 1.5 lakh cases of financial assistance to para-transit drivers1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
- Delhi government had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said his department has approved more than 1.5 lakh cases under a scheme to provide one-time assistance of ₹5,000 to each para-transit vehicle driver during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.
"I am happy to inform you that the transport department has approved 1,55,301 cases. Para-transit vehicle drivers/owners will start receiving ₹5,000 in bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar from Monday," he tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier this month, the Delhi government had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.
The decision is likely to benefit more than 60,000 permit holders of para-transit vehicles and owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi.
This is not the first time, Delhi government has announced financial assistance to the para-transit vehicle owners. Last year, during the lockdown, the Delhi government provided one-time financial assistance to the auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers.
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
3 min read . 23 May 2021