Delhi okays over 1.5 lakh cases of financial assistance to para-transit drivers

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said his department has approved more than 1.5 lakh cases under a scheme to provide one-time assistance of ₹5,000 to each para-transit vehicle driver during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

"I am happy to inform you that the transport department has approved 1,55,301 cases. Para-transit vehicle drivers/owners will start receiving ₹5,000 in bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar from Monday," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.

The decision is likely to benefit more than 60,000 permit holders of para-transit vehicles and owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi.

This is not the first time, Delhi government has announced financial assistance to the para-transit vehicle owners. Last year, during the lockdown, the Delhi government provided one-time financial assistance to the auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers.