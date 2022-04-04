CNG price hiked again, gets expensive by 2.5 per kg from today

CNG price has been increased for the seventh time in last four weeks. With the latest hike, CNG price has gone up by more than ₹ 6 per kg.

There seems no respite for commuters in Delhi NCR as compressed natural gas (CNG) prices too have been hiked today besides petrol and diesel prices hitting new highs. According to the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the CNG price in Delhi NCR has been increased on Monday by ₹2.50 per kg. It is the seventh hike in CNG prices in the last few weeks. According to the latest hike, the price of CNG has gone up to ₹64.11 per Kg in Delhi today.

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about ₹11 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. It has also impacted the price of petrol and diesel. The fuel prices have gone up as many as 12 times in the last two weeks with a total increase of ₹8.40 per litre.

While CNG price in Delhi today stands at ₹64.11 per Kg, the CNG rates in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Gurugram will vary depending on local taxes such as VAT.

(Also read: Petrol and diesel become pricier again, 12th hike in 14 days)

The recent hikes in CNG rates will hit commuters hard. Already grappling with rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG cars have seen a steady rise which offers a less-polluting drive which goes easy on pocket. CNG is considered as a better fuel-efficient and cheaper fuel solution against petrol and diesel. As compared to petrol or diesel CNG is estimated to offer around 25 per cent extra mileage.

CNG cars has seen a significant rise in the past few months. Between April and November last year, there was a 56 percent rise in sales of CNG cars with 1,36,357 units sold during that period. While vehicle owners are focusing on getting the aftermarket CNG kits fitted to their vehicles, automakers too are launching passenger vehicles with factory-fitted CNG kits.

First Published Date: