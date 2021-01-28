China's Didi Chuxing raises $300 million for autonomous driving unit

China's Didi Chuxing raises $300 million for autonomous driving unit1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
- Didi Chuxing's autonomous driving unit also raised over $500 million in May last year.
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Thursday it has raised $300 million for its autonomous driving unit, tapping investors to expand its technological know-how in the field for a second time since last year.
Investment firm IDG Capital led the funding while CPE, the Russia-China Investment Fund, Guotai Junan International and CCB International were among the investors participating, a representative for Didi said.
Some of the investors also recently invested in Didi's freight unit.
One of the many auto and tech firms investing heavily in self-driving technology, SoftBank-backed Didi has gained open-road testing licences in California, Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou. It first began to develop and test autonomous driving vehicles in 2016.
