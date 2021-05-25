Buy EV, get fast charging free: This Hyundai model may cost nothing to drive

Electric vehicles may be a whole lot cheaper when compared to conventional automotive fuel but aren't exactly free. The cost of electricity consumption to charge a battery-powered vehicle does cost money and it is perhaps this reason that has prompted Hyundai to team up with Electrify America to offer complimentary charging for two years for customers who buy its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first-ever electric mid-sized crossover from the Korean car maker and is based on its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. Expected to be priced around $50,000, the EV will soon be offered in the US and select European markets, apart from South Korea. And to make it popular in the US, specifically, Hyundai has partnered with Electrify America to roll out free fast charging for a period up to two years.

The announcement closely follows plans drawn between Hyundai and Electrify America to offer 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging for owners of 2021 Kona and other Ioniq models.

It is the Ioniq 5 though that could be Hyundai's main assault weapon in the US EV market that is seeing several new options with passing time. Expected to hit showrooms in fall of this year, the EV has a claimed range of around 480 kms. Powering it are two different battery options - 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, and both come with 2WD and AWD.

Making use of Electrify America's network of chargers could be another boost for the Ioniq 5. "Electrify America’s plan to have a network of over 800 stations by the end of 2021 offers owners the access they need to fully enjoy their EV," said Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "In order to support our Ioniq 5 customers, we will continue to partner with Electrify America to provide convenient, ultra-fast charging stations across the country."